HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Works and the Elizabeth River Project will be receiving a combined total of $10,000,000 in federal funding.

According to a press release, the federal funding was awarded by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and will go towards projects to help communities better prepare for flooding and natural disasters.

“As increased flooding, sea level rise, and damaging storms continue to impact Virginia’s coastal communities, it is critical that we do all we can to help promote resiliency,” Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said. “We are glad that this funding will go towards developing more robust systems that will allow our coastal communities to withstand more extreme weather events.”

From the almost $11,000,000 awarded to the Commonwealth: