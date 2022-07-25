Possible victims should contact the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The Poquoson Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to investigate a case of vandalism, identity theft and check fraud.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Wythe Creek Road on June 25 for a vandalized USPS public mailbox. Around the same time, the police department also began getting reports of check fraud involving the same collection box. Now police are trying to identify all potential victims of identity theft in this case.

If you believe you may be a victim, contact Detective S. Langwell with the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501.