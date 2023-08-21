MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A vacation home and a camper were destroyed in a fire Monday morning in Mathews County.

Firefighters say they responded just after 6 a.m. Monday to the fire at 1400 block of North River Road. Both the 4,000-square-foot home and the nearby camper were unoccupied at the time.

Both structures were completely destroyed, but no injuries were reported, said the Mathews Fire Department, which received aid from the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

The fire was marked out as of 11:09 a.m., firefighters said. The cause is still unknown at this time.