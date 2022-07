PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday afternoon, fire crews responded to a house fire in Portsmouth.

Firefighters from Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid Atlantic were called to the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Columbus Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant two-story house engulfed in flames.

Crews were still working to control the fire as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Friday, July 1 in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Columbus Avenue. Photo Credit ( Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services)

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Friday, July 1 in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Columbus Avenue. Photo Credit ( Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.