(Credit – VA Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo welcomes a new addition to the ZooFarm.

Crockett the ringtail cat is the new member at the Virginia Zoo.

The Zoo said in a statement on Friday that Crockett arrived Tuesday night and is currently acclimating to her new exhibit in the Yellow Barn.

Although she might still be a little shy, visitors are welcome to visit her in her new habitat once she has settled in in the coming days.