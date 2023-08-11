PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is set to hold its first ever induction ceremony outside of Hampton Roads.

After five decades in the 757, the 2024 ceremony will be held at Henrico County’s new Sports & Events Center on April 19 and 20.

“We are extremely excited to share this premier event with a new audience”, says Hall of Fame Board of Directors Chairman, Marty Miller. “As the Official Sports Hall of Fame in the Commonwealth, we must create visibility and provide engagement opportunities in other areas of the state. The capital region was a natural next step and we’re thankful for the partnerships that have formed.”

An exhibit highlighting the inductees from Central Virginia will also be unveiled before the induction weekend.

“We aim to be innovative in our approach and create a platform that is unique to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame,” says Hall of Fame Executive Director, Will Driscoll. “The exhibit at the Sports & Events Center and the 2024 Induction are both major steps in that process. We hope adding these to the exhibits and event presence we currently have in Virginia Beach will lead to even more growth in other areas of the state.”

The hall of fame’s museum and awards ceremony have been in Virginia Beach since moving from Portsmouth in 2017.

It’s also currently accepting nominations for its 2023 Student Athlete Achievement Awards scholarships. You can apply through October 20.