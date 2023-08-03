RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The president of the Virginia NAACP branch said police stops of Black Virginians for traffic violations are out of proportion to the rest of the state’s population.

According to the 2023 Report on Analysis of Traffic Stop Data, Black drivers represent 19.4% of all Virginia drivers, but make up 30.4% of all traffic stops in the state.

These findings, he said, are concerning considering that Hispanic and Native American/Indian Americans were also stopped at a rate higher than their populations.

“Based on this report, it is clear that Black Virginians are stopped by police for traffic violations more often than other Virginians,” said Virginia NAACP president Robert N. Barnette Jr. in a statement. “This is not a one city or county problem, this is a problem across the Commonwealth. The Virginia NAACP is prepared to work with local police departments, sheriff departments, and the Virginia State Police to address this issue.”

The Virginia NAACP said it is committed to working with law enforcement to create transparency in training and recruitment and to review equity, diversity, and inclusion policies.

“The Virginia NAACP will continue to fight against unfair policing,” Barnette said, “and work towards ending structural racism in our justice system.”