RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia is strengthening its efforts to get illegal drugs and weapons off the streets while improving safety in communities throughout the state.

The governor announced the latest results Tuesday from partnerships between Virginia State Police and local law enforcement across the state that he said has been strengthened through Operation Bold Blue Line.

The governor noted that since Dec. 15, the partnerships have resulted in 2,060 pounds of illegal narcotics being seized, with a street value of more than $31 million. That includes nearly 47 pounds of fentanyl.

Also, more than $2.7 million tied to illicit activity has been seized, according to the governor, and there has been 857 felony arrests and 721 misdemeanor arrests.

“Through the hard work and partnerships between state and local law enforcement, we are strengthening sustained efforts to get illegal drugs and illegal weapons off the streets, improving safety in our communities,” Youngkin said in a statement. “These results show progress on our collective efforts to support law enforcement, crack down on illegal drugs, enforce tougher penalties for violent criminals and ensure safer communities across the Commonwealth.”

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terry Cole, Virginia State Police Col. Gary Settle and Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky praised the work being done as part of the program.

“The men and women of the Chesapeake Police Department are grateful for the opportunity provided by Gov. Youngkin through Operation Bold Blue Line,” said Chesapeake Police Department Chief Mark Solesky. “The funds made available through this initiative and the strengthened partnership with the Virginia State Police will serve us well into the future and will truly make a difference in reducing crime within the city and increasing the safety of our officers and citizens throughout Hampton Roads.”