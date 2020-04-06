Va. COVID-19 Monday update: Cases near 3,000 overall, 497 people hospitalized due to virus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia saw hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise by 66 in a day as the commonwealth’s total confirmed cases near the 3,000 mark.

Virginia now has 2,878 cases, with 497 hospitalizations and 54 deaths due to the coronavirus as of Monday, April 6, the Virginia Department of Health reports. However keep in mind that health officials say these confirmed numbers are likely significantly lower than Virginia’s actual numbers, due to widespread lack of testing.

Only 24,521 out of more than 8.5 million Virginians have been tested so far.

The most striking change from Sunday to Monday is the increase of 66 hospitalizations. It’s the largest jump in a day so far, as Virginia’s hospitals plead for more personal protective equipment and other supplies to care for the increase in patients.

This all comes on the front end of the case curve. Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia isn’t expecting to see the peak of cases in Virginia until late April to late May.

The number of deaths linked to the disease increased by 3 from Sunday, from 51 to 54. Cases in total rose from 2,637 to 2,878 — an increase of 241. That’s lower than recent daily increases, including a increase of nearly 400 from Friday to Saturday, but cases are expected to trend upward until that late April/late May peak.

For reference, last Monday, March 30, COVID-19 cases in Virginia were 1,020 overall, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations.

Here are the latest numbers in our area:

Chesapeake: 77

Accomack: 11

Northampton: 2

Hampton: 41

Norfolk: 60

James City County: 118

Newport News: 54

Poquoson: 3

Williamsburg: 13

York: 21

Portsmouth: 17

Gloucester: 12

Mathews: 2

Virginia Beach: 178

Franklin: 4

Isle of Wight: 22

Southampton: 5

Suffolk: 28