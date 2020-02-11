Va. Beach police locate man with gunshot wound on 16th Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a late night shooting that injured a man Monday evening.

Virginia Beach Police say they were notified for a report of firearm violation just before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 16th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that the gunshots heard in the area were related to a dispute between individuals near the 400 block of 16th Street. When officers checked the area, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip via P3tips.com.