Va. Beach funeral home holds memorial service for unclaimed veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local funeral home in Virginia Beach held a memorial service for unclaimed veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Altmeyer Funeral Home in Virginia Beach teamed up with Missing in America Project and Treasured Memories to bring celebration of life for the veterans who were cremated, but do not have family available to accept their honors on their behalf.

The event included full military honors, a bagpiper, free food, live music and a few former veterans as guest speakers.

On Tuesday, they will be escorted by the Patriot Guard to take these veterans to their final resting place at Quantico National Cemetery.