NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS San Jacinto returns from a nine-month deployment on Thursday, with hundreds of Navy sailors aboard.

The USS San Jacinto is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. It operated in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, according to the Navy.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser is under the command of Captain Christopher Marvin. The Navy reports that it was “a critical component to various bi-lateral and multi-national surface, subsurface, and air defense exercises.” It sailed more that 60,000 miles while deployed.

10 On Your Side will be at Naval Station Norfolk as sailors reunite with their families later in the day.