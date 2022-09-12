NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Navy sailors will step foot on U.S. soil for the first time as citizens on Monday, as they return from deployment aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

Petty Officers 3rd Class John Gacad and Francisian Manaog celebrated their U.S. citizenship during a naturalization ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier on September 9.

The Navy said this marked the first naturalization on a deployed aircraft carrier. It took months to plan the ceremony.

Representatives from USCIS joined the ceremony from the Pentagon via web conference. A judge advocate picked up the certificated in Washington D.C. and flew to the Truman as it operated in the Atlantic.

“I’m proud and honored to be a part of this historic event. Our names will be in the history books,” Manaog said.

The Truman and Carrier Strike Group 8 deployed in November, originally for a six-month deployment. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the deployment was extended.

According to the Navy, the strike group “operated in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest.”