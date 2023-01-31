NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – (WAVY) – A sailor assigned to the USS George Washington has died, a naval official confirmed Tuesday.

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Lucian Johan Woods, who was assigned to the ship, died Jan. 23 at a private residence in Newport News, according to Naval Air Force Atlantic Commander Robert Myers.

“The details surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” according to the statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of the Sailor. Embedded chaplains, mental health providers, and leaders are engaged with the crew and are available to provide appropriate support and counseling to those grieving this unexpected loss.”

The Navy has provided resources to support and talk with sailors, and it also distributed resources to sailors in the department. A Military and Family Life Counselor is onboard and available to the crew of the USS George Washington. It also has two civilian deployed resilience counselors who work on the ship and are available to sailors.