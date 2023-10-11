NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crewmembers past and present will come together in remembrance of the attack on the USS Cole at Naval Station Norfolk.

The guided missile destroyer was attacked by members of the Al-Quaeda terrorist network on Oct. 12, 2000.

Terrorists closed in on the ship using a small vessel disguised trash barge and detonated an improvised explosive device.

The blast tore a massive hole in the side of the ship and 17 Sailors were killed in the attack. Additionally, 37 crewmembers were injured. The crew fought for 96 hours to save their ship.