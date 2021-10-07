USS Carter Hall returning from deployment on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Carter Hall returns home to Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek in Virginia Beach on Thursday after a months-long deployment.

The dock landing ship deployed back on March 23 with the USS San Antonio, an amphibious transport dock, as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.

The ships were part of multinational maritime exercises and operations, including NATO-led exercise Steadfast Defender.

The San Antonio meanwhile will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday.