NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – USS Arlington, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units will take part in New York City’s week-long Veterans Day celebrations Nov. 9-14.

The events include the annual New York City Veterans Day parade, a wreath laying ceremony, participating in a New York Giants Salute to Service game and volunteering at the New York State Veterans Home in Queens.

“It is an honor for myself, my crew and our embarked Marines to participate in this year’s Veterans Day celebration in New York City,” said Capt. Eric Kellum, commanding officer of USS Arlington in a statement. “We honor and thank all of our veterans for their service and sacrifice and are excited to show our appreciation and participate in the planned activities.”

The USS Arlington recently completed a seven-month deployment to the European theater of operations as part of the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Readiness Group.

The USS Arlington is scheduled to arrive Pier 88 in Manhattan at approximately 11:45 a.m. Nov. 9 and will not be open for general public visitation.