VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Senator Mark Warner will serve as the keynote speaker for the Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony at Virginia Wesleyan University.

The former governor of Virginia has represented the Commonwealth in the United States Senate since 2009. He serves as Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.

Senator Warner was the first in his family to graduate from college. Before entering politics, he spent 20 years in the private sector as a successful business and technology leader. Perhaps most notably, he co-founded the company that became Nextel.

Senator Warner and his wife Lisa Collis live in Alexandria, Virginia. They have three daughters.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 18, 2024.