NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– The Urban League of Hampton Roads Young Professionals still works to make a big impact in the community.



“We are representing ages 21 to 40 and we are the auxiliary to the urban league of Hampton roads…what we do at the urban league is give the community resources and tools so our community can know how to access a good quality life,” said Vice President of the organization, Patricia Gibson.



Gibson says some of the biggest problems they’re working to tackle span from the racial wealth gap to education and home ownership.

“When people come to see their urban league a lot of times, they want to buy a home but then we notice the reason they can’t buy a home sometimes is income they don’t have enough to save, or they need a higher paying job,” said Gibson.

The organization helps connect people with corporate partners and professional development opportunities to achieve their goals. Gibson says they just went through a major rebrand, so there’s new leadership guiding the way and they want you to be a part of their mission. Right now there’s about 200 members locally.

“The reason why we’re looking for new members is we want to provide more exposure to the community, and we can grow in numbers. So, the more members we have the more opportunities we have to reach out to the community.” stated Gibson.

If you’re interested in joining click here to learn more.