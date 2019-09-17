Sources: Suspect in custody in fatal Hampton, Newport News shootings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sources tell 10 On Your Side a man is facing murder charges in connection to fatal shootings in Hampton and Newport News.

Police in both cities responded to shootings reported within an hour late Monday morning.

Newport News police responded to the 13300 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 11:15 a.m., where a man was pronounced dead from a shooting.

Images shared by Newport News police said showed a suspect, who was later taken into custody. Police said in a tweet Monday night no other suspects are being sought.

Five schools in Newport News were placed on lockdown Monday as police investigated the scene on Jefferson Avenue: Dozier Middle School, Denbigh Early Childhood Center, Lee Hall Elementary, Woodside High School and Greenwood Elementary.

Hampton police responded to 100 block of Ireland Street — in the area of Phoebus High School — just after 11:50 a.m. for a shooting. A 38-year-old man found in the school’s parking lot was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggested the shooting did not happen at that location, Hampton police said in a news release.

The scene on Ireland Street prompted a lockdown of Phoebus High School that was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

Hampton police said in a tweet Monday night a man is in custody in connection with the homicide and charges are pending.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports the suspect — 21-year-old Elijah Armstrong — is charged with two counts of murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.