CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An unoccupied mobile home caught fire in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.

Officials say a neighbor reported a mobile home fire around 2:30 a.m. this morning in the 1500 block of Campostella Road, located the Portlock area of the city.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no adjacent mobile homes were impacted.

The structure sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

According to officials, no injuries were reported. The neighbor stated that the mobile home was unoccupied and had been for weeks.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

