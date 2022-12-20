SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An unoccupied residence caught fire in Suffolk Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to the report of a residential fire just after 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South 7th street, near Freeney Avenue and East Washington Street.

When Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the one-story residence. Flames were seen coming from the roof of the home.

Crews conducted searches of the residence, and worked to extinguish the fire.

After searching the residence, officials learned that there were no occupants inside, apart from one animal. The animal was safely rescued.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters following the fire.

The fire was officially under control at approximately 2:36 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

