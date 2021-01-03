Unmanned kayak found by Coast Guard on James River near Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – On Sunday watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a report of an unmanned kayak located on the James River.
It was found in the area of the Jamestown Settlement near Williamsburg.
Officials said the kayak is an orange Perception Access 9.5 vessel.
The Coast Guard reached out on social media asking for information regarding the owner of the kayak.
Individuals can report information to the Sector Virginia command center by calling (757) 483-8450.
