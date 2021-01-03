Unmanned kayak found by Coast Guard on James River near Williamsburg

Photo of the unclaimed kayak provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – On Sunday watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a report of an unmanned kayak located on the James River.

It was found in the area of the Jamestown Settlement near Williamsburg.

Officials said the kayak is an orange Perception Access 9.5 vessel.

The Coast Guard reached out on social media asking for information regarding the owner of the kayak.

Missing a kayak? Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a report of an unmanned kayak located on the James River in the vicinity of Jamestown settlement near Williamsburg, Va. If you have any information regarding the owner of the kayak, please report it to (757) 483-8450. pic.twitter.com/oLBnq0oW1Y — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) January 4, 2021 Tweet by the USCG Mid-Atlantic.

Individuals can report information to the Sector Virginia command center by calling (757) 483-8450.

