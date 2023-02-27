YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — United Way of the Virginia Peninsula is helping community members prepare their taxes this tax season.

Officials with United Way say they will help anyone who earned less than $64,000. However, some returns may be too complex for their volunteers. For example, they cannot prepare Schedule C returns with a loss or with Business use of home or returns with a complex Schedule D (capital gains and losses).

To make an appointment, call 757-244-6100. All appointments will be seen at Six House which is located at 2003 Kecoughtan Road in Hampton.

Below is a list of required items to bring.

Social Security cards/individual tax identification numbers (ITINs) and birthdates for everyone to be listed on the return

Photo ID

All tax statements, such as W-2 forms (from all your employers), 1099 forms (interest, dividends, unemployment), SSA-1099 forms Social Security and/or 1099-R retirement income, etc. For a list of common tax forms, visit our FAQ section below.

Health Insurance Forms 1095-A (required), 1095-B (required if available), or 1095-C (required if available).

If you are filing jointly with your spouse, you both must be present to e-file.

You can also file online at www.myfreetaxes.com which is free for anyone making less than $64,000.