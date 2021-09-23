Unfilled driver positions and COVID quarantines still causing bus delays in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division says it has hired some new bus drivers to help with route delays, but COVID quarantines and still unfilled positions are continuing to cause issues, at least in the short-term.

The division said on Wednesday that the delays could worsen temporarily over the next several days.

All eligible staff in the division’s transportation office have been filling in as bus drivers, but a “significant number” have been affected by COVID-19 isolation and quarantine requirements.

The division’s 2021-2022 policy says that students and staff members who are not fully vaccinated need to stay at home for either 10 days with no symptoms or stay at home for 7 days with no symptoms and a negative test result dated day 5 of quarantine or later.

For the last two weeks, York’s COVID dashboard shows 6 close contacts in the transportation office, with 3 not having to quarantine due to being vaccinated. There are also 8 active cases in transportation.

The division says it’s still seeing a large number of driver vacancies, a trend that’s been nationwide, but it’s working to get the word out.

“Despite our aggressive recruiting tactics, we still have a significant number of driver vacancies,” the division said in a Facebook post. “Families can still help by promoting employment opportunities and increase awareness of the growing driver shortage and its impact on getting our students to and from school through social media and personal networks.”

