PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Virginia coastline for the source of an apparent mayday distress call.

A Facebook post from the Coast Guard early Sunday morning says that several boaters reported hearing the call from the area of Washington Canyon, which is about 74 miles off the coast of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Officials say the distress call didn’t discern an GPS location, or hear a vessel name or nature of distress.

The Coast Guard is searching the coastline by air and by sea to find the source of the call.