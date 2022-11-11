SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be making a stop in Suffolk on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m.

The stop is one of the 14 stops that the tree will make during its trip on its way to the U.S. Capitol Lawn in D.C.

The tree is a 78-foot red spruce, nicknamed “Ruby”, and its journey began in the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. Its first stop was in Fletcher, North Carolina, and it will continue to be displayed in different communities throughout its two-week trip to D.C.

It will be delivered to the United States Capitol on Nov. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Ruby is being driven by Harold “Ed” Kingdon Jr. and Deborah Kingdon, a husband and wife driving team from a North Carolina-based trucking company Hardy Brothers Trucking.

The Suffolk tree viewing will include holiday festivities and will be held at the Suffolk Visitors Center at 524 North Maine St., Suffolk. It is free and open to the public.

Ruby’s journey from a national forest to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol can also be viewed online at www.capitoltreetracker.com.