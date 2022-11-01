SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C.

The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make its last stop in the Tar Heel state in Manteo at Fort Raleigh from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

It will then make an appearance Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Suffolk at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion at 524 N. Main St.

“We are honored that the United States Capitol Christmas tree will visit Suffolk on its journey to Washington, D.C.,” said Mayor Mike Duman in a statement. “It’s exciting for our city to be selected as one of only two host communities in Virginia for this year’s tree.”

It will also stop in North Chesterfield Nov. 16 for a private store event at 84 Lumber, the presenting sponsor of the tree tour.

The 78-foot tall red spruce will be harvested early this month and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile trip. The journey includes 17 stops, including the ones in Manteo and Suffolk, before it reaches the Capitol. .

It will arrive around 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the U.S. Capitol, where it will be adorned with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by people in North Carolina.

During its visit to Suffolk, the Suffolk Art League will offer seasonal kids’ crafts, carols from the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts’ chorus and holiday story time by the Suffolk Public Library, with pH Coffee Bar providing complementary hot beverages and take home Suffolk coloring books being given out.

Suffolk Tourism will also collect new unwrapped toys to benefit ForKids.

All events and activities during the tree’s visit to Suffolk are free and open to the public.