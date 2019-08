Police have not said if any arrests have been made

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two women and one man injured.

Norfolk Police tweeted that the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Maltby Ave.

All three victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. One woman’s injuries are life-threatening, according to police. The severity of the other two victim’s injuries have not been released.

