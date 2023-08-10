NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Venezuelan citizens pleaded guilty Aug. 9 and 10 to conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel in international waters.

50-year-old Juan Milano and 31-year-old Carlos Marcano were found with two others in possession of over 1400 kg of cocaine by a U.S. Navy ship, according to court documents. The vessel was found over international waters where none of the crew declared their nationality.

Milano pleaded guilty Aug. 10, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14. Marcano pleaded guilty Aug. 9, and is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 13.

The two will face a minimum of 10 years with a max of life in prison.

Milano and Marcano were prosecuted as part of a joint partnership between the U.S Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, the Department of Justice including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and select U.S. Attorney offices.

The Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Section of the Department of Justice and The Joint Interagency Task Force South assisted in this investigation.

Information regarding the other two people in the crew have not been released.