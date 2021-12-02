Two teens shot on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two male teenagers were shot Wednesday night on Aqueduct Drive off Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Police say they responded to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive just before 10:30 p.m. and found the teens suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the Riverside Regional Medical Center.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police are still investigating.