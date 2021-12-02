Two teens shot on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two male teenagers were shot Wednesday night on Aqueduct Drive off Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Police say they responded to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive just before 10:30 p.m. and found the teens suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the Riverside Regional Medical Center.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police are still investigating.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

