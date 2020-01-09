Two teens missing in Norfolk not believed to be in danger, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find two teens last seen Wednesday afternoon at Lake Taylor High School, though police say the two aren’t believed to be in danger.

14-year-old Sincerity Ennels and 15-year-old Emily Morrison were last seen leaving Lake Taylor around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ennels has brown hair and brown eyes, ear and nose piercings, with braces on the top part of her mouth. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an “S,” khaki pants and all black Nike shows.

Morrison is 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build and long straight red hair past her shoulders, blue eyes and braces on her teeth. She also has noticeable freckles on her faces. Morrison was last seen wearing an olive green pullover hoodie with OBEY on the front, with light blue ripped jeans and white Vans shoes.

Anyone who’s seen either teen is asked to call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.