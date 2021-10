CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A two-story detached garage caught fire Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

Firefighters say it broke out around 5 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Haven Circle.

A fire department spokesperson said at 7:30 a.m. that the fire was under control and they were still working on hot spots. No other details have been released at this time.

