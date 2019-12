HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were hurt, two seriously, in a two-vehicle crash just before 6:30 Friday morning on Aberdeen Road.

Hampton police said all three were taken to the hospital after the crash in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road, at 58th Street.

Both directions of Aberdeen at 58th have been closed as police investigate and clean up the scene. It’s expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.