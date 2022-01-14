Two puppies from Virginia Beach competing in Puppy Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As if you needed another reason to tune in to Puppy Bowl XVIII on Super Bowl Sunday.

Two Virginia Beach puppies, Heidi and Sammie, will be participating and playing on Team Fluff. The game against Team Ruff starts at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and discovery+. The pair were recently adopted from the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Heidi (left) and Sammie

More than 100 puppies from 67 different shelters in 33 states are participating in the event, which awards touchdowns for dragging one of the multiple chew toys across goal lines on the tiny playing field. Sports Illustrated did a write up explaining the loose rules.

This isn’t the first time dogs from Hampton Roads have been selected for the event. Two rescues from the VBSPCA, Sparkle and Maverick, most recently participated in 2020. Ace and Scooter, both mixes of Chihuahua and Cocker Spaniel, competed in 2019.

Virginia Beach’s Bear was also named MVP in 2018 and another Virginia dog, Marshall, won MVP last year.

The VBSPCA says details about an upcoming watch party and a special beer for the occasion to benefit their animals will be announced soon. They typically partner with Smartmouth Brewery.