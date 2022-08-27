Suffolk, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are seriously hurt after a large fire in Suffolk.

Several Suffolk fire and rescue units were called to the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday.

Heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from a large two-story home when crews arrived on scene. Two adults were waiting outside severely burned. Paramedics transported both patients to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life threatening injuries. One firefighter was checked out at the scene for exhaustion. He is expected to be okay.

The fire was about 1,800 feet from the main road and crews had challenges with water supply, according to Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.