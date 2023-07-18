SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation is underway in Smithfield after two people were found dead under what police are calling suspicious circumstances.

The focus of the investigation is an apartment complex off Wrenn Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Smithfield Police confirm two people were found dead at the Jersey Park apartments. Police were called to that location around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, but at this time, police say it is unclear how the people died. Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses to try to figure out what happened.

Police will not release the victims’ names or the any potential suspects at this time.

Virginia State Police are assisting with this investigation.

WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson is in Smithfield working to get more information. Look for updates tonight, beginning at 4.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Smithfield Police Department using the Crime Line, at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.