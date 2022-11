Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews have responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard ramp.

It said two patients are involved, but no one is trapped in the vehicle.

Crews are working to bring one patient up the ravine.