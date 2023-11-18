NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, two organizations are doing their part to make sure as many families as possible have a holiday meal.

The CMA CGM Foundation is partnering with the Salvation Army to donate and distribute 350 hot meals to homebound seniors, and to provide 1500 turkeys and 1500 bags of food staples to families facing hunger and food insecurity in Norfolk.

The food distribution event takes place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. until supplies run out. It will be held at Military Circle Mall, 880 N. Military Hwy.

This December, the CMA CGM Foundation plans to distribute 8,730 bags of holiday food staples in Norfolk.