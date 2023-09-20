NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were convicted of credit card fraud in Norfolk Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Kedrick Devon Wright, 36, and Avery Lyndell White, 65, were convicted of stealing a Norfolk man’s credit cards and making fraudulent purchases.

On the morning of June 12, 2023, the victim noticed his wallet was missing from his car that was parked in front of his Abeline Avenue home. He also received several fraud alerts from his bank.

Inside the wallet was $130, two credit cards and an Apple Airtag. The victim was able to track the Airtag to a van parked outside of a Chesapeake hardware store.

After tracking the Airtags location, the victim followed the van back to Norfolk and reported the vehicle to Norfolk police.

Officers located the van at a convenience store and arrested Wright and White along with a third man. Wright had the AirTag in his pocket, and the victim was there to confirm that the AirTag belonged to him.

Wright pleaded guilty on Tuesday to credit card theft, credit card fraud, and conspiring to commit credit card fraud. He was sentenced to two years in prison with seven additional years suspended on the conditions that he complete three years of uniform good behavior and pay restitution to the victim.

White also pleaded guilty to credit card fraud and conspiring to commit credit card fraud. As part of his plea agreement, White will be screened for the Norfolk Circuit Court’s therapeutic dockets before being considered for a prison sentence.

“The theft of people’s belongings from their homes, cars, or persons can upend their lives and damage their sense of security,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Two goals of the criminal justice system are to hold people accountable for their actions and, where possible, to address the root causes of their behavior. The Norfolk Circuit Court therapeutic dockets — which include Drug Court, Mental Health Court, Re-entry Court, and Veterans Court — help achieve both goals.”

The third co-defendant’s case is still pending.