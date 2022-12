SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police need help to find two missing men considered endangered.

Ian Godbout, 42, and Rusty Wellman, 54, were last seen together on foot around 12:30 p.m. December 2 in the 2500 block of E. Washington St. Neither had needed medication, police say.

The investigation into their whereabouts is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350, option.