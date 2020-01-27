Two men missing after going canoeing overnight in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple units including the Coast Guard are searching for two men who are still missing after going canoeing overnight in York County.

A Coast Guard helicopter, York County Fire & Life Safety, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching around 111 Jennings Drive, per York Fire Chief Stephen P. Kopcynski.

Kopcynski says three men in total left Boathouse Cove in York County around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the canoe. One of the men made it back to shore and went to a house on Jennings Drive to get help. Dispatchers were first notified at 4:21 a.m., Kopczynski says.

The man is being treated and the search is still on for the two others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.