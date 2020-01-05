Two injured, including police officer in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police say an officer and civilian have non-life threatening injuries following a crash Saturday night.

Police say just before 11:40 p.m., two marked VBPD police cars were stopped behind a car in the northbound lane of First Colonial Road at the intersection of Republic Road.

The two cruisers were sitting still with their emergency lights on, waiting for a tow truck to arrive. ​

One of the police cars was struck by a civilian car who was traveling northbound, as the police officer attempted to pull out into the next lane still with emergency equipment activated.

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side viewer Jerry Hoyt.

Both the police officer and the civilian were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the crash is being investigated by members of Special Operations.

