CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were injured as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Battlefield Boulevard South in Chesapeake Friday evening.

Chesapeake Police say the crash took place in the 1500 block of Battlefield Boulevard South, and the Chesapeake Emergency Dispatch Center received multiple calls about a crash off the roadway around 9:53 p.m.

Chesapeake Fire Department personnel worked to extricate and remove both people inside the vehicle, where a Nightingale helicopter was staged for one person. Both were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, police said.

The Chesapeake Crash Reconstruction Team has been activated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Battlefield Boulevard South will be closed in this area while police investigate the crash.