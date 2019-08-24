Two dogs rescued after lightning strikes Smithfield home

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Two lucky dogs were saved by volunteer firefighters after their home caught fire Friday night.

First-responders say they received a call shortly after 7 p.m. for a home that was possibly struck by lightning.

Upon arrival, crews were able to locate a home in Southampton County that had heavy smoke coming from the windows.

Lt. Jeremy Ascencio says manpower and water supply was requested from Ivor Volunteer Fire Department who arrived shortly after.

The crews were split as they searched the home while working to put out the interior fires.

While searching, two dogs were found by the volunteer firefighters from Ivor.

They were removed from the home, but 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about their condition.

According to a press release, first-responders were able to clear the scene by 9:14 p.m.

