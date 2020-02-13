Two crashes happen within minutes on Route 58 in Suffolk near landfill

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two crashes happened within about 15 minutes of each other Thursday morning on Route 58 near the Suffolk landfill.

City spokesperson Diana Klink says the first crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 58 eastbound when a vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and landed in a water-filled ditch in the center median. The vehicle’s two occupants were treated for minor injuries.

The second crash, a rear-end collision between two vehicles, happened about 15 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

Klink said crews were still investigating in the area as of 8:15 a.m. and one lane of traffic was closed.