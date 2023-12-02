PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two individuals were arrested in connection to the murder of an infant in Portsmouth on Saturday, Dec. 2, police said.

25-year-old Chante Smith and 36-year-old Dontae Taylor were arrested and charged with several felonies including: aggravated murder, child abuse/neglect causing serious injury and cruelty to a child. They remain in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

Chante Smith. Courtesy: PPD Dontae Taylor. Courtesy: PPD

On Nov. 26, dispatch received a call for an infant girl who was not breathing and unresponsive on Victory Boulevard, police said. Medics began life-saving measures and the infant was transferred to CHKD, but was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital, police said.

The infant’s death was ruled a homicide by detectives.