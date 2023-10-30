VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting over the weekend.

Just after 1 a.m., Sunday, police received a call that someone had been shot on the 3900 block of Bonney Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Shortly after, Zakaria Horton, 27, and Verlandon Smith, 37, both of Norfolk, were apprehended by officers from the Third Precinct Crime Suppression Squad (CSS) and a VBPD K9 Unit in connection to the shooting, police say.

Police say Horton was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting in city limits resulting in injury, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Smith was charged with a separate firearm violation, felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.