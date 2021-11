NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 13th annual Turkey Trailer is coming back to Norfolk on Saturday at Harbor Park.

It goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of giving out food, including turkeys, to 2,000 families in need.

It’s sponsored by Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach Ministry and Headwaters Resort and Casino.

As of Thursday night, organizers said about 500 spots were still available. You have to register online before and no walkups are permitted.

