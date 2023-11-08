NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport prevented a man from bringing his handgun on a flight.

TSA officers say the 9 mm handgun was loaded with 16 bullets including one in the chamber.

The X-ray machine alerted on the man’s carry-on bag when he entered the security checkpoint. Upon closer inspection, the firearm was removed by local police who cited the man on a weapons charge.

He also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for trying to bring a gun through the security checkpoint. Depending on the circumstances, those penalties can rise to $15,000.

Additionally, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney could pursue possible criminal prosecution.

“The frequency with the number of travelers that we see bringing their guns to our security checkpoints is alarming,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “To travel with a gun, it should be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and then taken to the airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.”

For more information on whether an item can be packed in carry-on bag, checked bag or neither click here.